International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) CFO Sells $17,020.00 in Stock

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $17,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Pribor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get International Seaways alerts:

On Monday, August 2nd, Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $16,510.00.

Shares of INSW traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.85. The company had a trading volume of 298,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,207. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.14 and its 200-day moving average is $18.63. International Seaways, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $22.39. The company has a market capitalization of $501.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $46.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.85 million. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 54.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Seaways, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in International Seaways by 33.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,075,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,233,000 after buying an additional 515,046 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,244,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 23.6% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,044,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,035,000 after buying an additional 199,294 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in International Seaways by 3,871.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 144,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in International Seaways during the second quarter worth $1,604,000. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.