Internet Computer Price Reaches $66.16 on Exchanges (ICP)

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. Internet Computer has a market cap of $10.40 billion and $560.43 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Internet Computer coin can currently be bought for about $66.16 or 0.00133206 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00064077 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.47 or 0.00155984 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,771.76 or 0.07594258 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003244 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,453.22 or 0.99571574 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.44 or 0.00798208 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $482.63 or 0.00971741 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 472,744,197 coins and its circulating supply is 157,140,097 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

Internet Computer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

