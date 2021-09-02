Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Shares Gap Up to $12.36

Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.36, but opened at $13.10. Inventiva shares last traded at $13.10, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $508.76 million and a P/E ratio of -11.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.97 and a 200 day moving average of $13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.78 and a current ratio of 7.81.

Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Inventiva S.A. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

