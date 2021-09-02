Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,865 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 97,445 shares.The stock last traded at $12.69 and had previously closed at $12.75.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.20.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.0485 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 545,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. 14.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

