Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) Position Increased by Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF makes up about 1.9% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV owned approximately 0.94% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF worth $4,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDN. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,221,000. One One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,801,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 18,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 7,343 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PDN stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,018. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.46 and a 200 day moving average of $37.94. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a 12-month low of $28.79 and a 12-month high of $39.67.

