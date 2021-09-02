Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th.

NYSE:VLT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.16. 3,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,221. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.92 and its 200-day moving average is $14.35. Invesco High Income Trust II has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $15.34.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco High Income Trust II stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.06% of Invesco High Income Trust II worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

