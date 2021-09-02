Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the July 29th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:KBWR traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.20. The stock had a trading volume of 10,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,556. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $30.46 and a 1 year high of $67.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.96.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.257 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%.
