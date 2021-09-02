Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the July 29th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWR traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.20. The stock had a trading volume of 10,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,556. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $30.46 and a 1 year high of $67.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.257 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 53.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period.

