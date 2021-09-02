Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Shares Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 46,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $13,273,000. Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 120.7% in the second quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after buying an additional 30,680 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $12,916,000. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GTO opened at $57.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.81. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a one year low of $55.75 and a one year high of $61.57.

