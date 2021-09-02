Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,130,000 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the July 29th total of 10,510,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

NASDAQ ISBC opened at $14.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Investors Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $15.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.87 and its 200 day moving average is $14.27.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 28.31%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.57%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ISBC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Investors Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.65 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stephens raised Investors Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.50 to $17.50 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 86.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,585,251 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $537,438,000 after acquiring an additional 16,968,006 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,777,771 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $353,331,000 after acquiring an additional 477,801 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 5.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,212,397 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $231,189,000 after acquiring an additional 813,316 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,422,638 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $63,066,000 after acquiring an additional 69,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 20.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,648,728 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,031,000 after acquiring an additional 630,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

