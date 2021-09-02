IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Sets New 1-Year High at $264.76

Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $264.76 and last traded at $264.50, with a volume of 118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $262.23.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IQV. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.53.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $249.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.49. The stock has a market cap of $50.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in IQVIA by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in IQVIA by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in IQVIA by 8.6% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 596 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IQVIA (NYSE:IQV)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

