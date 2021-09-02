Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 38.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

HD stock traded up $4.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $327.71. 171,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,016,034. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $345.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $324.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

In other The Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.52.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

