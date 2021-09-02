Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ISBA opened at $23.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.83 million and a P/E ratio of 13.69. Isabella Bank has a 12-month low of $15.73 and a 12-month high of $24.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $16.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.40 million. Isabella Bank had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 6.23%. Equities research analysts expect that Isabella Bank will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Isabella Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Isabella Bank Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Isabella Bank. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, cash management services, mobile and internet banking, electronic bill pay services, and automated teller machines.

