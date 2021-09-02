iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Shares of SHY opened at $86.23 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.25. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $86.06 and a twelve month high of $86.52.

