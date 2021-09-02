iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on September 8th

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of IGSB opened at $54.74 on Thursday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $54.48 and a 1 year high of $55.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.78.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 695.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,815 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

