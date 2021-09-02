iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.189 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This is a boost from iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $148.89 on Thursday. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $133.19 and a 52-week high of $167.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.24.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,696,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,768 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.22% of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $533,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

