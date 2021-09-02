iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

IGIB stock opened at $60.76 on Thursday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $58.88 and a 1-year high of $61.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.13.

