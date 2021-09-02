iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by CWS Financial Advisors LLC

CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.9% of CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 9,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $6,101,000.

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $77.83. The stock had a trading volume of 7,273,145 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.76 and a 200 day moving average of $74.79. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

