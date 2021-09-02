iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Position Reduced by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

BATS QUAL opened at $141.33 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.02.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.