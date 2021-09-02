iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 839,700 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the July 29th total of 740,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,184,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,515. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.97. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $72.68 and a one year high of $104.13.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 87.1% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter worth about $44,000.

