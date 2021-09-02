iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:IBTE)

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.007 per share on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $25.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.75. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $25.66 and a 12 month high of $26.02.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.