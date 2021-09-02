iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTF) Raises Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $25.77 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.74. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $26.23.

