iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Short Interest Down 15.7% in August

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,360,000 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the July 29th total of 6,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,482,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $108.54. The company had a trading volume of 942,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,154. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $107.91 and a 52 week high of $110.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.44 and its 200 day moving average is $108.56.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 168.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

