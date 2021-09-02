iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Bought by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,443,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,082,000 after purchasing an additional 25,858 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $8,453,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 172,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $9,267,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,149,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,065. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $56.58 and a twelve month high of $78.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.44.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.709 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

