iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of River Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 224.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,412,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,172,000 after buying an additional 3,054,250 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,420,679,000 after buying an additional 2,420,963 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $616,182,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 615.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,428,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,133,000 after buying an additional 1,228,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,819,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,450,000 after buying an additional 1,153,385 shares during the last quarter.

IVV stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $455.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,695,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,303,642. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $320.92 and a one year high of $456.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $440.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $419.73.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

