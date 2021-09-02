iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by CWS Financial Advisors LLC

CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 67.1% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 233,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,403,000 after buying an additional 93,823 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 49.4% during the second quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 40,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 13,239 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 23.1% during the second quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,475,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,722,000 after purchasing an additional 276,915 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $113.37. 4,272,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,243,505. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $66.74 and a twelve month high of $116.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.39.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

