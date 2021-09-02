iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,096 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $113.46. The stock had a trading volume of 264,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,243,330. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $116.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.37.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.