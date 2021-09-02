Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Itamar Medical updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ITMR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.73. The stock had a trading volume of 293 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,432. The company has a market capitalization of $333.92 million, a P/E ratio of -19.58 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.87. Itamar Medical has a 52 week low of $16.36 and a 52 week high of $26.83.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Itamar Medical from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itamar Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, selling, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices based on peripheral arterial tone signals. It develops and markets two products, namely, WatchPAT and EndoPAT. The WatchPAT diagnoses sleep apnea, which has been proven to be a substantial risk factor in cardiac disease.

