IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Stock Position Boosted by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) by 67.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in IVERIC bio were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 247.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 14,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

Shares of ISEE opened at $10.45 on Thursday. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $10.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.65.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ISEE. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Wednesday.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE).

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.