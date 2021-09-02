IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on IVERIC bio from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IVERIC bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of ISEE opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.89 and a 200-day moving average of $7.28. IVERIC bio has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $10.80.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IVERIC bio will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 448,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in IVERIC bio by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 81,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in IVERIC bio by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 124,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

