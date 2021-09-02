J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New $848,000 Investment in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 39,330 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 18,470.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,857 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 26.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,180 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $299,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,273.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLF. TheStreet raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.14.

CLF stock opened at $24.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.95.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 358.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.