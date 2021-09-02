J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,426 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 67.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 31,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 118,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,127,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,413,000 after purchasing an additional 87,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,974,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,486,000 after purchasing an additional 115,937 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

BATS VLUE opened at $104.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.85. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.