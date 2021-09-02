J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 681 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.1% in the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 138,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.5% in the second quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 83,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 12.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 295,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,881,000 after acquiring an additional 33,597 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 32.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 920,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,131,000 after acquiring an additional 225,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 674,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,731,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WPC shares. Capital One Financial raised W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.80.

NYSE WPC opened at $78.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.68 and a 52 week high of $82.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 0.73.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 36.74%. The company had revenue of $319.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.61%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.