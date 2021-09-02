J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,246 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 487,459 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $82,886,000 after acquiring an additional 7,747 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 26.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 28.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,746 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 45.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MSI opened at $243.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.75. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.81 and a 52-week high of $244.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $226.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.43.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 271.44%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MSI shares. boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $239.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.64.

In other news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total value of $1,259,521.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $211,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

