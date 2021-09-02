Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CFO Sells $279,998.55 in Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CFO Michael Dastoor sold 4,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total value of $279,998.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Dastoor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Michael Dastoor sold 16,473 shares of Jabil stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $1,020,337.62.

On Friday, August 13th, Michael Dastoor sold 19,623 shares of Jabil stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total value of $1,186,014.12.

On Friday, July 9th, Michael Dastoor sold 10,000 shares of Jabil stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $579,100.00.

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $61.09 on Thursday. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.42 and a 12 month high of $63.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.54 and a 200-day moving average of $54.25.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JBL shares. upped their price target on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBL. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Jabil in the second quarter worth approximately $48,153,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Jabil by 27.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,206,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,230,000 after buying an additional 695,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 480.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 800,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,742,000 after purchasing an additional 662,376 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,094,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $630,853,000 after purchasing an additional 589,775 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,707,000. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

