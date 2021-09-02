Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 256 ($3.34) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

