James Jeffrey Bowling Sells 2,000 Shares of Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Stock

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Senior Officer James Jeffrey Bowling sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.01, for a total transaction of C$74,024.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$94,713.71.

Shares of TSE CWB opened at C$37.55 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$34.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$34.09. Canadian Western Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$23.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.75. The stock has a market cap of C$3.31 billion and a PE ratio of 11.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.50%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CWB shares. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector peform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a C$37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Western Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$41.02.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

