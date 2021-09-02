Jason Moschner Sells 700 Shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Stock

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) VP Jason Moschner sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total value of $58,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:CTRN opened at $87.03 on Thursday. Citi Trends, Inc. has a one year low of $19.80 and a one year high of $111.44. The stock has a market cap of $808.25 million, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.04.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.93. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 43.42% and a net margin of 7.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Citi Trends during the second quarter worth $39,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Citi Trends by 93.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Citi Trends during the first quarter worth $81,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 218.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the second quarter worth $129,000. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Citi Trends from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

