Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BAMXF)

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $16.86 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $16.93. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2022 earnings at $15.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $17.20 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BAMXF. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 21st. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAMXF opened at $94.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $67.24 and a 52 week high of $116.79.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

