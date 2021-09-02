Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€775.00” Price Target for Kering (EPA:KER)

Kering (EPA:KER) received a €775.00 ($911.76) price target from Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €793.00 ($932.94) price objective on Kering in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €850.00 ($1,000.00) price target on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €900.00 ($1,058.82) price target on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €680.00 ($800.00) price target on shares of Kering and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €675.00 ($794.12) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kering presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €813.55 ($957.11).

EPA:KER opened at €688.20 ($809.65) on Tuesday. Kering has a one year low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a one year high of €417.40 ($491.06). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €735.04 and a 200-day moving average price of €676.24.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

