Jerry A. Davis Sells 10,000 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Stock

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) President Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $543,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 119,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,513,460.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jerry A. Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Jerry A. Davis sold 20,000 shares of UDR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $1,109,000.00.

UDR stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.46. 1,916,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,876,591. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,109.42, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.34 and a 12-month high of $56.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.12.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 1.40%. Equities research analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.08%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of UDR by 5.6% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of UDR by 89.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,295,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,796 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of UDR by 13.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 451,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,094,000 after purchasing an additional 51,946 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates grew its position in shares of UDR by 1.8% in the second quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 79,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in UDR during the second quarter valued at about $360,000. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on UDR in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on UDR in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on UDR from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

