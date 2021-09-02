JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Short Interest Up 15.5% in August

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,620,000 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the July 29th total of 5,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 949,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days. Currently, 18.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. CWM LLC grew its holdings in JFrog by 3,991,666.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 119,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after buying an additional 119,750 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in JFrog by 531.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in JFrog during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,279,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in JFrog by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in JFrog during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FROG traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.78. 1,143,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,330. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -92.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.78. JFrog has a 12-month low of $33.38 and a 12-month high of $95.20.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on JFrog from $86.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JFrog in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.80.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

