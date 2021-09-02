JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.050-$-0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $202 million-$205 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $201.73 million.JFrog also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.040-$-0.030 EPS.

FROG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JFrog from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America restated a neutral rating on shares of JFrog in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of JFrog from $86.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.80.

JFrog stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.18. The stock had a trading volume of 22,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,922. JFrog has a 52-week low of $33.38 and a 52-week high of $95.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.69 and a 200 day moving average of $45.78.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in JFrog stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in JFrog were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 52.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

