JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Shares Gap Up to $50.19

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $50.19, but opened at $52.40. JinkoSolar shares last traded at $54.39, with a volume of 20,038 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JKS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.02 and a 200 day moving average of $44.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 1.00.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in JinkoSolar by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in JinkoSolar by 340.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 50,319 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in JinkoSolar by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,281,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,433,000 after buying an additional 91,671 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in JinkoSolar by 54.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 116.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the design, development, production and marketing of photovoltaic products, and solar system integration services. It focuses on vertically integrated solar power products manufacturing business from silicon ingots, wafers, and cells to solar modules. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

