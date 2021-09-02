JMP Securities Reaffirms Hold Rating for Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID)

JMP Securities reiterated their hold rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.13.

Shares of NASDAQ OVID opened at $3.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.85. The company has a market cap of $241.84 million, a PE ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.80. Ovid Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $4.80.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ovid Therapeutics will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ovid Therapeutics news, CMO Amit Rakhit sold 34,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total transaction of $126,203.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 3.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 2.3% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 257,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,505,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,706,000 after purchasing an additional 9,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 7.3% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 141,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 9,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

