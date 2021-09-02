Johane Mchive Sells 48,828 Shares of Lucara Diamond Corp. (TSE:LUC) Stock

Lucara Diamond Corp. (TSE:LUC) Director Johane Mchive sold 48,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.68, for a total value of C$33,203.04.

Shares of LUC opened at C$0.70 on Thursday. Lucara Diamond Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.45 and a 52 week high of C$1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$317.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.76.

Several analysts have weighed in on LUC shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$0.80 price target on shares of Lucara Diamond in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Lucara Diamond from C$0.70 to C$0.90 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates Clara Platform, a digital platform for the sale of rough diamonds. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

