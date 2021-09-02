John L. Ocampo Sells 20,032 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director John L. Ocampo sold 20,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $1,251,599.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MTSI opened at $61.91 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.39, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.20. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.78 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 6.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 257.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 48,658 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,204,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 111,041.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 13,325 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 172.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 206,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,237,000 after acquiring an additional 130,850 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 207.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 27,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.89.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

