John L. Ocampo Sells 20,032 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director John L. Ocampo sold 20,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $1,251,599.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
MTSI opened at $61.91 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.39, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.20. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.78 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.
MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 6.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.89.
About MACOM Technology Solutions
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.
