John M. Leonard Sells 44,735 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Stock

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) CEO John M. Leonard sold 44,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $7,604,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,260,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NTLA stock opened at $164.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.36 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.09. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $16.54 and a one year high of $202.73.
Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 442.58% and a negative return on equity of 39.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.38.
Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.
