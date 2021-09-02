John M. Leonard Sells 44,735 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Stock

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) CEO John M. Leonard sold 44,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $7,604,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,260,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NTLA stock opened at $164.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.36 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.09. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $16.54 and a one year high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 442.58% and a negative return on equity of 39.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $255,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 401.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 74,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,101,000 after buying an additional 59,835 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $2,426,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 38.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 697,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,968,000 after acquiring an additional 192,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.38.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

