John P. Key Sells 1,000 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total transaction of $457,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,030.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $460.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.86 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.34 and a 12 month high of $464.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $394.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $366.52.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 15.73% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Connable Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% in the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,284 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,824 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $465.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $463.69.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

