Jonathan Sheena Sells 13,539 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) insider Jonathan Sheena sold 13,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.12, for a total transaction of $1,639,843.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 455,940 shares in the company, valued at $55,223,452.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jonathan Sheena also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Natera alerts:

On Monday, August 30th, Jonathan Sheena sold 4,320 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.36, for a total transaction of $524,275.20.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Jonathan Sheena sold 1,352 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.82, for a total transaction of $164,700.64.

On Friday, July 9th, Jonathan Sheena sold 5,547 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $671,187.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Jonathan Sheena sold 1,369 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total transaction of $166,292.43.

On Monday, June 28th, Jonathan Sheena sold 201 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $23,631.57.

On Friday, June 25th, Jonathan Sheena sold 1,539 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.59, for a total transaction of $187,127.01.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Jonathan Sheena sold 11,670 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $1,180,070.40.

On Thursday, June 10th, Jonathan Sheena sold 1,034 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.60, for a total transaction of $106,088.40.

NTRA opened at $121.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.19 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.91 and its 200-day moving average is $106.41. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.03 and a 52-week high of $127.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $142.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.50 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 74.29%. Equities analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NTRA. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.27.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Natera by 27.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 502 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Natera by 3.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Natera by 6.1% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Natera by 4.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,873 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Natera by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.