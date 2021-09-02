Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Sold by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,604,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,432,000 after purchasing an additional 828,247 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 26,800.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 491,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,039,000 after purchasing an additional 489,907 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at $82,207,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at $49,995,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,813,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $861,733,000 after purchasing an additional 208,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock traded down $2.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $243.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,298. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $90.86 and a 1-year high of $253.93.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $2.47. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 3.95%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total transaction of $107,367.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.60.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

